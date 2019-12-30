A Side-by-side Analysis of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) and KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) shares are up more than 66.29% this year and recently decreased -0.41% or -$0.42 to settle at $103.23. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR), on the other hand, is up 101.52% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $30.59 and has returned 2.82% during the past week.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) and KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) are the two most active stocks in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect KEYS to grow earnings at a 8.46% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KBR is expected to grow at a 13.19% annual rate. All else equal, KBR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.25% for KBR, Inc. (KBR). KEYS’s ROI is 12.90% while KBR has a ROI of 12.80%. The interpretation is that KEYS’s business generates a higher return on investment than KBR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. KEYS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.22. Comparatively, KBR’s free cash flow per share was +0.73. On a percent-of-sales basis, KEYS’s free cash flow was 5.34% while KBR converted 2.11% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KEYS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. KEYS has a current ratio of 3.20 compared to 1.30 for KBR. This means that KEYS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KEYS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.60 versus a D/E of 0.67 for KBR. KBR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KEYS trades at a forward P/E of 18.04, a P/B of 6.46, and a P/S of 4.55, compared to a forward P/E of 15.40, a P/B of 2.40, and a P/S of 0.78 for KBR. KEYS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. KEYS is currently priced at a -13.98% to its one-year price target of 120.00. Comparatively, KBR is -6.79% relative to its price target of 32.82. This suggests that KEYS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. KEYS has a beta of 1.24 and KBR’s beta is 1.44. KEYS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. KEYS has a short ratio of 6.02 compared to a short interest of 3.69 for KBR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KBR.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) beats KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KEYS generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. KEYS is more undervalued relative to its price target.