A Side-by-side Analysis of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) and Jason Industries, Inc. (JASN)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares are up more than 2.26% this year and recently increased 0.34% or $0.05 to settle at $14.96. Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN), on the other hand, is down -79.93% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.28 and has returned -1.33% during the past week.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) and Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) are the two most active stocks in the Gaming Activities industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect IGT to grow earnings at a -0.91% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.15% for Jason Industries, Inc. (JASN). IGT’s ROI is 4.00% while JASN has a ROI of 5.40%. The interpretation is that JASN’s business generates a higher return on investment than IGT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. IGT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, JASN’s free cash flow per share was -0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, IGT’s free cash flow was 1.06% while JASN converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IGT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. IGT has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 3.10 for JASN. This means that JASN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

IGT trades at a forward P/E of 11.87, a P/B of 1.17, and a P/S of 0.64, compared to a P/S of 0.02 for JASN. IGT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. IGT is currently priced at a -26.52% to its one-year price target of 20.36. Comparatively, JASN is -92% relative to its price target of 3.50. This suggests that JASN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. IGT has a beta of 1.37 and JASN’s beta is 1.11. JASN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. IGT has a short ratio of 4.28 compared to a short interest of 1.03 for JASN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JASN.

Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) beats International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JASN is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, JASN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, JASN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, JASN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.