A Side-by-side Analysis of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) shares are up more than 38.00% this year and recently decreased -2.13% or -$0.03 to settle at $1.38. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC), on the other hand, is up 39.38% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $49.13 and has returned 0.84% during the past week.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect GERN to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SRC is expected to grow at a 37.47% annual rate. All else equal, SRC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 104.48% for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC). GERN’s ROI is -16.70% while SRC has a ROI of 2.80%. The interpretation is that SRC’s business generates a higher return on investment than GERN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GERN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, SRC’s free cash flow per share was +0.54. On a percent-of-sales basis, GERN’s free cash flow was -1.12% while SRC converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SRC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GERN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.66 for SRC. SRC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GERN trades at a P/B of 1.70, and a P/S of 388.39, compared to a forward P/E of 42.17, a P/B of 1.40, and a P/S of 9.24 for SRC. GERN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GERN is currently priced at a -63.68% to its one-year price target of 3.80. Comparatively, SRC is -9.15% relative to its price target of 54.08. This suggests that GERN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GERN has a beta of 2.29 and SRC’s beta is 0.40. SRC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GERN has a short ratio of 26.80 compared to a short interest of 3.38 for SRC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SRC.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) beats Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SRC higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, SRC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, SRC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.