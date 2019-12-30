A Side-by-side Analysis of FGL Holdings (FG) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) shares are up more than 57.96% this year and recently increased 0.19% or $0.02 to settle at $10.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), on the other hand, is up 45.92% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $326.55 and has returned 1.02% during the past week.

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) are the two most active stocks in the Life Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect FG to grow earnings at a 16.95% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TMO is expected to grow at a 11.37% annual rate. All else equal, FG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 24.99% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO). FG’s ROI is 2.90% while TMO has a ROI of 7.70%. The interpretation is that TMO’s business generates a higher return on investment than FG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. FG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.55. Comparatively, TMO’s free cash flow per share was +2.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, FG’s free cash flow was 0.02% while TMO converted 3.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TMO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.22 versus a D/E of 0.58 for TMO. TMO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FG trades at a forward P/E of 6.69, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 1.69, compared to a forward P/E of 24.01, a P/B of 4.46, and a P/S of 5.19 for TMO. FG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. FG is currently priced at a 4.26% to its one-year price target of 10.09. Comparatively, TMO is 0.75% relative to its price target of 324.13. This suggests that TMO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. FG has a beta of 0.94 and TMO’s beta is 1.12. FG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FG has a short ratio of 5.12 compared to a short interest of 2.67 for TMO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TMO.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) beats FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TMO is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, FG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TMO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TMO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.