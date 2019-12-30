A Side-by-side Analysis of Ferro Corporation (FOE) and Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY)

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) shares are down more than -5.99% this year and recently decreased -1.73% or -$0.26 to settle at $14.74. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), on the other hand, is down -28.23% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $11.54 and has returned -2.04% during the past week.

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) and Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect FOE to grow earnings at a 4.49% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Ferro Corporation (FOE) has an EBITDA margin of 10.36%. This suggests that FOE underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FOE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, RUBY’s free cash flow per share was -0.47.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. FOE has a current ratio of 2.60 compared to 9.80 for RUBY. This means that RUBY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FOE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.24 versus a D/E of 0.00 for RUBY. FOE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FOE trades at a forward P/E of 11.25, a P/B of 3.20, and a P/S of 0.80, compared to a P/B of 2.97, for RUBY. FOE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FOE is currently priced at a -12.42% to its one-year price target of 16.83. Comparatively, RUBY is -46.15% relative to its price target of 21.43. This suggests that RUBY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. FOE has a short ratio of 7.18 compared to a short interest of 26.01 for RUBY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FOE.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) beats Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. RUBY is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RUBY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, RUBY is more undervalued relative to its price target.