A Side-by-side Analysis of Energous Corporation (WATT) and PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) shares are down more than -69.26% this year and recently decreased -5.32% or -$0.1 to settle at $1.78. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG), on the other hand, is up 30.40% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $133.31 and has returned 0.67% during the past week.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) and PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) are the two most active stocks in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, PPG is expected to grow at a 8.31% annual rate. All else equal, PPG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 14.8% for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG). WATT’s ROI is -276.80% while PPG has a ROI of 14.20%. The interpretation is that PPG’s business generates a higher return on investment than WATT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. WATT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, PPG’s free cash flow per share was +2.42. On a percent-of-sales basis, WATT’s free cash flow was -1.24% while PPG converted 3.72% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PPG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. WATT has a current ratio of 6.50 compared to 1.50 for PPG. This means that WATT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WATT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.05 for PPG. PPG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WATT trades at a P/B of 2.58, and a P/S of 278.84, compared to a forward P/E of 19.40, a P/B of 6.02, and a P/S of 2.08 for PPG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. WATT is currently priced at a -73.63% to its one-year price target of 6.75. Comparatively, PPG is 0.07% relative to its price target of 133.22. This suggests that WATT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. WATT has a beta of 1.65 and PPG’s beta is 1.24. PPG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. WATT has a short ratio of 11.59 compared to a short interest of 4.82 for PPG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PPG.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) beats Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PPG higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, PPG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.