A Side-by-side Analysis of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) and Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) shares are up more than 32.59% this year and recently increased 0.26% or $0.09 to settle at $34.34. Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK), on the other hand, is up 33.55% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $14.61 and has returned 0.24% during the past week.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) and Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Industrial industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect DRE to grow earnings at a 6.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TWNK is expected to grow at a 12.95% annual rate. All else equal, TWNK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.07% for Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK). DRE’s ROI is 6.20% while TWNK has a ROI of 5.50%. The interpretation is that DRE’s business generates a higher return on investment than TWNK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DRE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, TWNK’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, DRE’s free cash flow was 0.01% while TWNK converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DRE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DRE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.56 versus a D/E of 0.68 for TWNK. TWNK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DRE trades at a forward P/E of 59.72, a P/B of 2.51, and a P/S of 12.46, compared to a forward P/E of 20.75, a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 2.10 for TWNK. DRE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DRE is currently priced at a -7.11% to its one-year price target of 36.97. Comparatively, TWNK is -9.31% relative to its price target of 16.11. This suggests that TWNK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. DRE has a beta of 0.67 and TWNK’s beta is 0.51. TWNK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DRE has a short ratio of 2.50 compared to a short interest of 16.95 for TWNK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DRE.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) beats Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TWNK is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, TWNK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TWNK is more undervalued relative to its price target.