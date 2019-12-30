A Side-by-side Analysis of Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) shares are down more than -45.54% this year and recently decreased -8.74% or -$0.48 to settle at $5.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD), on the other hand, is up 7.51% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $70.70 and has returned 1.74% during the past week.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, CHD is expected to grow at a 8.03% annual rate. All else equal, CHD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 21.71% for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CEPU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.14. Comparatively, CHD’s free cash flow per share was +0.77. On a percent-of-sales basis, CEPU’s free cash flow was -0% while CHD converted 4.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CHD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CEPU trades at a forward P/E of 3.68, a P/B of 0.88, compared to a forward P/E of 26.28, a P/B of 6.82, and a P/S of 4.07 for CHD. CEPU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CEPU is currently priced at a -37.06% to its one-year price target of 7.96. Comparatively, CHD is -2.74% relative to its price target of 72.69. This suggests that CEPU is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CEPU has a short ratio of 5.91 compared to a short interest of 4.19 for CHD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CHD.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) beats Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CHD has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CEPU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CHD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.