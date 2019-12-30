A Side-by-side Analysis of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) and Navient Corporation (NAVI)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) shares are up more than 4.77% this year and recently increased 1.16% or $0.24 to settle at $20.87. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI), on the other hand, is up 55.73% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $13.72 and has returned -1.93% during the past week.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MNRL to grow earnings at a -14.78% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NAVI is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, NAVI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 93.91% for Navient Corporation (NAVI). MNRL’s ROI is 7.40% while NAVI has a ROI of 0.30%. The interpretation is that MNRL’s business generates a higher return on investment than NAVI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MNRL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -4.58. Comparatively, NAVI’s free cash flow per share was +1.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, MNRL’s free cash flow was -0.35% while NAVI converted 4.73% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NAVI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MNRL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 28.33 for NAVI. NAVI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MNRL trades at a forward P/E of 22.49, a P/B of 16.70, and a P/S of 13.44, compared to a forward P/E of 4.79, a P/B of 0.95, and a P/S of 1.83 for NAVI. MNRL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MNRL is currently priced at a -13.4% to its one-year price target of 24.10. Comparatively, NAVI is -16.85% relative to its price target of 16.50. This suggests that NAVI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MNRL has a short ratio of 1.19 compared to a short interest of 7.14 for NAVI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MNRL.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) beats Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NAVI generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, NAVI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, NAVI is more undervalued relative to its price target.