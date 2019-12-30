A Side-by-side Analysis of B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) shares are down more than -36.98% this year and recently increased 2.30% or $0.41 to settle at $18.22. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR), on the other hand, is up 25.53% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $142.24 and has returned 0.27% during the past week.

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) are the two most active stocks in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect BGS to grow earnings at a 3.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VAR is expected to grow at a 8.80% annual rate. All else equal, VAR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.73% for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR). BGS’s ROI is 10.80% while VAR has a ROI of 12.10%. The interpretation is that VAR’s business generates a higher return on investment than BGS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BGS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.87. Comparatively, VAR’s free cash flow per share was +1.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, BGS’s free cash flow was -3.28% while VAR converted 3.18% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VAR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. BGS has a current ratio of 3.50 compared to 1.30 for VAR. This means that BGS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BGS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.23 for VAR. VAR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BGS trades at a forward P/E of 10.53, a P/B of 1.41, and a P/S of 0.70, compared to a forward P/E of 23.31, a P/B of 7.32, and a P/S of 4.00 for VAR. BGS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BGS is currently priced at a 5.38% to its one-year price target of 17.29. Comparatively, VAR is 0.25% relative to its price target of 141.88. This suggests that VAR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BGS has a beta of 0.47 and VAR’s beta is 0.89. BGS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. BGS has a short ratio of 21.91 compared to a short interest of 2.63 for VAR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VAR.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) beats B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VAR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BGS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, VAR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VAR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.