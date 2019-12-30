A Side-by-side Analysis of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) and PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) shares are up more than 36.62% this year and recently decreased -1.58% or -$0.53 to settle at $32.68. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), on the other hand, is up 42.95% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $79.41 and has returned -0.35% during the past week.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AIMT to grow earnings at a 34.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PCAR is expected to grow at a -2.69% annual rate. All else equal, AIMT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 18.46% for PACCAR Inc (PCAR).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AIMT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.85. Comparatively, PCAR’s free cash flow per share was +0.29.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AIMT has a current ratio of 4.60 compared to 4.80 for PCAR. This means that PCAR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AIMT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.26 versus a D/E of 1.09 for PCAR. PCAR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AIMT trades at a P/B of 13.39, compared to a forward P/E of 14.54, a P/B of 2.76, and a P/S of 1.06 for PCAR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AIMT is currently priced at a -30.33% to its one-year price target of 46.91. Comparatively, PCAR is 4.34% relative to its price target of 76.11. This suggests that AIMT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AIMT has a beta of -0.04 and PCAR’s beta is 1.27. AIMT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AIMT has a short ratio of 13.03 compared to a short interest of 3.94 for PCAR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PCAR.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) beats PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. AIMT is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AIMT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, AIMT is more undervalued relative to its price target.