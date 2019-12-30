A Side-by-side Analysis of AECOM (ACM) and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) shares are up more than 62.87% this year and recently decreased -1.01% or -$0.44 to settle at $43.16. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO), on the other hand, is up 18.78% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $110.13 and has returned -0.61% during the past week.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) and Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) are the two most active stocks in the Technical Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ACM to grow earnings at a 10.72% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ATO is expected to grow at a 7.20% annual rate. All else equal, ACM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 39.07% for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO). ACM’s ROI is 0.30% while ATO has a ROI of 6.20%. The interpretation is that ATO’s business generates a higher return on investment than ACM’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ACM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.88. Comparatively, ATO’s free cash flow per share was -3.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, ACM’s free cash flow was 3.8% while ATO converted -13.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ACM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ACM has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.40 for ATO. This means that ACM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ACM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.92 versus a D/E of 0.69 for ATO. ACM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ACM trades at a forward P/E of 11.62, a P/B of 1.84, and a P/S of 0.33, compared to a forward P/E of 22.09, a P/B of 2.29, and a P/S of 4.47 for ATO. ACM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ACM is currently priced at a -12.31% to its one-year price target of 49.22. Comparatively, ATO is -3.77% relative to its price target of 114.44. This suggests that ACM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ACM has a beta of 1.75 and ATO’s beta is 0.15. ATO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ACM has a short ratio of 4.18 compared to a short interest of 5.53 for ATO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ACM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) beats Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ACM is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ACM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ACM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ACM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.