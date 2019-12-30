A Head to Head Comparison of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and At Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN)

The shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. have increased by more than 90.50% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -6.30% or -$0.31 and now trades at $4.61. The shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN), has slumped by -38.64% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.53 and have been able to report a change of 3.72% over the past one week.

The stock of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that OVID ventures generate a higher ROI than that of OGEN.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for OVID is 3.80 and that of OGEN is 10.20. This implies that it is easier for OVID to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than OGEN. The debt ratio of OVID is 0.00 compared to 0.01 for OGEN. OGEN can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than OVID.

OVID currently trades at a P/B of 5.91, while OGEN trades at a P/B of 1.70, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, OVID is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of OVID is currently at a -61.58% to its one-year price target of 12.00. Looking at its rival pricing, OGEN is at a -76.44% relative to its price target of 2.25.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), OVID is given a 1.60 while 2.00 placed for OGEN. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for OGEN stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for OVID is 0.88 while that of OGEN is just 2.88. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for OVID stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Oragenics, Inc. defeats that of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. when the two are compared, with OGEN taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. OGEN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, OGEN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for OGEN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.