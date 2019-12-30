3M Company (MMM) vs. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Comparing the Diversified Machinery Industry’s Most Active Stocks

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares are down more than -6.97% this year and recently increased 0.38% or $0.67 to settle at $177.26. Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV), on the other hand, is up 50.45% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $15.12 and has returned -1.56% during the past week.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect MMM to grow earnings at a 0.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VIAV is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, VIAV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 17.75% for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV). MMM’s ROI is 23.50% while VIAV has a ROI of 2.70%. The interpretation is that MMM’s business generates a higher return on investment than VIAV’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MMM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.45. Comparatively, VIAV’s free cash flow per share was +0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, MMM’s free cash flow was 2.54% while VIAV converted 2.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MMM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MMM has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 3.20 for VIAV. This means that VIAV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MMM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.83 versus a D/E of 0.00 for VIAV. MMM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MMM trades at a forward P/E of 18.42, a P/B of 9.55, and a P/S of 3.20, compared to a forward P/E of 19.53, a P/B of 4.89, and a P/S of 3.01 for VIAV. MMM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MMM is currently priced at a 3.96% to its one-year price target of 170.50. Comparatively, VIAV is -10.8% relative to its price target of 16.95. This suggests that VIAV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MMM has a beta of 1.10 and VIAV’s beta is 1.09. VIAV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MMM has a short ratio of 3.71 compared to a short interest of 7.02 for VIAV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MMM.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) beats 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VIAV is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VIAV is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, VIAV is more undervalued relative to its price target.