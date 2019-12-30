3D Systems Corporation (DDD) and Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Go Head-to-head

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) shares are down more than -12.00% this year and recently decreased -0.22% or -$0.02 to settle at $8.95. Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO), on the other hand, is up 37.00% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $5.48 and has returned 7.24% during the past week.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) are the two most active stocks in the Computer Peripherals industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DDD to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 19.42% for Gold Resource Corporation (GORO). DDD’s ROI is -7.40% while GORO has a ROI of 9.50%. The interpretation is that GORO’s business generates a higher return on investment than DDD’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. DDD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, GORO’s free cash flow per share was -0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, DDD’s free cash flow was 0% while GORO converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DDD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. DDD has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 1.90 for GORO. This means that DDD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DDD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.13 versus a D/E of 0.02 for GORO. DDD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DDD trades at a forward P/E of 99.44, a P/B of 1.98, and a P/S of 1.69, compared to a forward P/E of 13.70, a P/B of 2.26, and a P/S of 2.95 for GORO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DDD is currently priced at a 4.31% to its one-year price target of 8.58. Comparatively, GORO is -24.41% relative to its price target of 7.25. This suggests that GORO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. DDD has a beta of 2.02 and GORO’s beta is 1.12. GORO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DDD has a short ratio of 18.34 compared to a short interest of 4.06 for GORO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GORO.

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) beats 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GORO is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. GORO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GORO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.