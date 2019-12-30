2 Top Movers Choose Wisely: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX), Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)

The shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. have increased by more than 277.17% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -7.25% or -$5.9 and now trades at $75.51. The shares of Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), has slumped by -93.77% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.51 and have been able to report a change of 15.29% over the past one week.

The stock of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. and Tocagen Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that KRTX ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TOCA.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for KRTX is 106.90 and that of TOCA is 1.40. This implies that it is easier for KRTX to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than TOCA. The debt ratio of KRTX is 0.00 compared to 1.40 for TOCA. TOCA can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than KRTX.

KRTX currently trades at a P/B of 10.64, while TOCA trades at a P/B of 0.62, and a P/S of 339.34. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, KRTX is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of KRTX is currently at a -36.01% to its one-year price target of 118.00. Looking at its rival pricing, TOCA is at a -49% relative to its price target of 1.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), KRTX is given a 1.30 while 3.00 placed for TOCA. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for TOCA stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for KRTX is 0.49 while that of TOCA is just 4.22. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for KRTX stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Tocagen Inc. defeats that of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. when the two are compared, with TOCA taking 2 out of the total factors that were been considered. TOCA happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, TOCA is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for TOCA is better on when it is viewed on short interest.