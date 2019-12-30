2 Top Movers Choose Wisely: Allergan plc (AGN), Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK)

The shares of Allergan plc have increased by more than 43.20% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.09% or -$0.18 and now trades at $191.40. The shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK), has slumped by -87.76% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $2.20 and have been able to report a change of 37.50% over the past one week.

The stock of Allergan plc and Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of AGN is -4.80% while that of TUSK is 32.00%. These figures suggest that TUSK ventures generate a higher ROI than that of AGN.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, AGN’s free cash flow per share is a positive 16.37, while that of TUSK is positive 0.29.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for AGN is 1.00 and that of TUSK is 3.20. This implies that it is easier for AGN to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than TUSK. The debt ratio of AGN is 0.39 compared to 0.12 for TUSK. AGN can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than TUSK.

AGN currently trades at a forward P/E of 11.28, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 3.97 while TUSK trades at a P/B of 0.14, and a P/S of 0.11. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, AGN is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of AGN is currently at a 2% to its one-year price target of 187.64. Looking at its rival pricing, TUSK is at a -19.12% relative to its price target of 2.72.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), AGN is given a 2.80 while 2.60 placed for TUSK. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for AGN stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for AGN is 6.51 while that of TUSK is just 5.67. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for TUSK stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Allergan plc defeats that of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. when the two are compared, with AGN taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. AGN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, AGN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for AGN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.