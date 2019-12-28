ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) and Libbey Inc. (LBY) Go Head-to-head

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares are up more than 48.54% this year and recently increased 0.91% or $0.21 to settle at $23.20. Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY), on the other hand, is down -62.11% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $1.47 and has returned -13.53% during the past week.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) and Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY) are the two most active stocks in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ZTO to grow earnings at a 2.33% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LBY is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, LBY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 2.23% for Libbey Inc. (LBY). ZTO’s ROI is 9.90% while LBY has a ROI of 3.80%. The interpretation is that ZTO’s business generates a higher return on investment than LBY’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZTO’s free cash flow was 0% while LBY converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZTO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ZTO has a current ratio of 3.60 compared to 1.90 for LBY. This means that ZTO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

ZTO trades at a forward P/E of 21.26, a P/B of 3.50, and a P/S of 6.04, compared to a forward P/E of 2.77, and a P/S of 0.04 for LBY. ZTO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ZTO is currently priced at a -4.8% to its one-year price target of 24.37. Comparatively, LBY is -77.38% relative to its price target of 6.50. This suggests that LBY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ZTO has a short ratio of 3.97 compared to a short interest of 9.69 for LBY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZTO.

Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY) beats ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LBY generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LBY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LBY is more undervalued relative to its price target.