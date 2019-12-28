Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) vs. The Medicines Company (MDCO): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares are up more than 13.59% this year and recently decreased -0.46% or -$0.04 to settle at $8.69. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO), on the other hand, is up 342.58% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $84.71 and has returned 0.67% during the past week.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect VKTX to grow earnings at a 40.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MDCO is expected to grow at a 37.00% annual rate. All else equal, VKTX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. VKTX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, MDCO’s free cash flow per share was -0.76.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. VKTX has a current ratio of 46.70 compared to 0.80 for MDCO. This means that VKTX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

VKTX trades at a P/B of 2.21, compared to for MDCO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. VKTX is currently priced at a -63.33% to its one-year price target of 23.70. Comparatively, MDCO is 9.23% relative to its price target of 77.55. This suggests that VKTX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. VKTX has a beta of 2.30 and MDCO’s beta is 1.09. MDCO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VKTX has a short ratio of 12.30 compared to a short interest of 6.14 for MDCO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MDCO.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) beats The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. VKTX is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. VKTX is more undervalued relative to its price target.