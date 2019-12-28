VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) vs. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN): Comparing the REIT – Diversified Industry’s Most Active Stocks

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) shares are up more than 33.28% this year and recently decreased -0.67% or -$0.17 to settle at $25.03. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), on the other hand, is up 38.42% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $95.04 and has returned 0.65% during the past week.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect VICI to grow earnings at a 7.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ETN is expected to grow at a 6.93% annual rate. All else equal, VICI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.08% for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). VICI’s ROI is 6.70% while ETN has a ROI of 10.20%. The interpretation is that ETN’s business generates a higher return on investment than VICI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. VICI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, ETN’s free cash flow per share was +1.53. On a percent-of-sales basis, VICI’s free cash flow was 0% while ETN converted 2.93% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ETN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. VICI has a current ratio of 3.10 compared to 1.70 for ETN. This means that VICI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VICI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.52 versus a D/E of 0.51 for ETN. VICI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VICI trades at a forward P/E of 15.46, a P/B of 1.44, and a P/S of 13.04, compared to a forward P/E of 16.22, a P/B of 2.50, and a P/S of 1.81 for ETN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. VICI is currently priced at a -10.48% to its one-year price target of 27.96. Comparatively, ETN is -3.02% relative to its price target of 98.00. This suggests that VICI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. VICI has a short ratio of 12.55 compared to a short interest of 3.90 for ETN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ETN.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) beats Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VICI is growing fastly, is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, VICI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, VICI is more undervalued relative to its price target.