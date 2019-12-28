Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) Go Head-to-head

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares are up more than 23.37% this year and recently increased 0.74% or $0.16 to settle at $21.80. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), on the other hand, is up 22.62% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $5.15 and has returned -3.01% during the past week.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect UAA to grow earnings at a 35.16% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. UAA’s ROI is 1.20% while PGNX has a ROI of -44.40%. The interpretation is that UAA’s business generates a higher return on investment than PGNX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. UAA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.09. Comparatively, PGNX’s free cash flow per share was -0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, UAA’s free cash flow was -0.78% while PGNX converted -0.13% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PGNX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. UAA has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 3.80 for PGNX. This means that PGNX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UAA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.27 versus a D/E of 0.73 for PGNX. PGNX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UAA trades at a forward P/E of 45.42, a P/B of 4.57, and a P/S of 1.76, compared to a P/B of 7.92, and a P/S of 19.53 for PGNX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. UAA is currently priced at a 4.26% to its one-year price target of 20.91. Comparatively, PGNX is -44.62% relative to its price target of 9.30. This suggests that PGNX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. UAA has a beta of 0.56 and PGNX’s beta is 2.68. UAA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. UAA has a short ratio of 7.51 compared to a short interest of 5.08 for PGNX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PGNX.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UAA is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UAA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,