The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Go Head-to-head

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares are up more than 37.84% this year and recently increased 0.46% or $0.73 to settle at $161.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), on the other hand, is up 12.93% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $12.66 and has returned 2.26% during the past week.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PNC to grow earnings at a 5.58% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 93.94% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY). PNC’s ROI is 10.00% while MGY has a ROI of 16.40%. The interpretation is that MGY’s business generates a higher return on investment than PNC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PNC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.40. Comparatively, MGY’s free cash flow per share was +0.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, PNC’s free cash flow was 7.57% while MGY converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PNC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PNC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.80 versus a D/E of 0.22 for MGY. PNC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PNC trades at a forward P/E of 13.64, a P/B of 1.45, and a P/S of 5.12, compared to a forward P/E of 37.68, a P/B of 1.19, and a P/S of 3.47 for MGY. PNC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PNC is currently priced at a 4.6% to its one-year price target of 154.07. Comparatively, MGY is -10.72% relative to its price target of 14.18. This suggests that MGY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PNC has a short ratio of 3.05 compared to a short interest of 16.39 for MGY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PNC.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) beats The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MGY is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MGY is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, MGY is more undervalued relative to its price target.