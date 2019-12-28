The Allstate Corporation (ALL) vs. LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN): Breaking Down the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) shares are up more than 35.06% this year and recently increased 0.39% or $0.43 to settle at $111.60. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), on the other hand, is up 104.40% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $38.55 and has returned -2.60% during the past week.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) and LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ALL to grow earnings at a 11.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LPSN is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, LPSN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has an EBITDA margin of 10.38%. This suggests that ALL underlying business is more profitable ALL’s ROI is 8.60% while LPSN has a ROI of -14.40%. The interpretation is that ALL’s business generates a higher return on investment than LPSN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ALL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.55. Comparatively, LPSN’s free cash flow per share was -0.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, ALL’s free cash flow was 3.7% while LPSN converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ALL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ALL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.29 versus a D/E of 1.08 for LPSN. LPSN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ALL trades at a forward P/E of 10.83, a P/B of 1.58, and a P/S of 0.86, compared to a P/B of 14.88, and a P/S of 9.24 for LPSN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ALL is currently priced at a -4.11% to its one-year price target of 116.38. Comparatively, LPSN is -15.4% relative to its price target of 45.57. This suggests that LPSN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ALL has a beta of 0.82 and LPSN’s beta is 1.03. ALL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ALL has a short ratio of 3.01 compared to a short interest of 13.53 for LPSN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ALL.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) beats LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ALL is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ALL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, ALL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.