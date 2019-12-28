Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) vs. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX): Comparing the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) shares are down more than -96.41% this year and recently decreased -1.57% or -$0.02 to settle at $0.88. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), on the other hand, is up 171.46% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $11.13 and has returned 11.97% during the past week.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) and TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TRNX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.35. Comparatively, TGTX’s free cash flow per share was -0.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, TRNX’s free cash flow was -0.1% while TGTX converted -24.5% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TRNX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TRNX has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.00 for TGTX. This means that TRNX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TRNX trades at a P/B of 0.41, and a P/S of 1.31, compared to a P/S of 5398.05 for TGTX. TRNX is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TRNX is currently priced at a -98.4% to its one-year price target of 55.00. Comparatively, TGTX is -49.86% relative to its price target of 22.20. This suggests that TRNX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TRNX has a beta of -0.68 and TGTX’s beta is 2.53. TRNX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TRNX has a short ratio of 1.17 compared to a short interest of 7.66 for TGTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TRNX.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) beats TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TRNX generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. TRNX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TRNX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.