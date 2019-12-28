Splunk Inc. (SPLK) vs. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE): Which is the Better Investment?

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares are up more than 44.89% this year and recently increased 1.04% or $1.57 to settle at $151.92. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE), on the other hand, is up 89.36% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $79.55 and has returned 4.68% during the past week.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SPLK to grow earnings at a 35.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LITE is expected to grow at a 14.00% annual rate. All else equal, SPLK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.38% for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE). SPLK’s ROI is -8.40% while LITE has a ROI of -1.10%. The interpretation is that LITE’s business generates a higher return on investment than SPLK’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SPLK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.06. Comparatively, LITE’s free cash flow per share was +0.84. On a percent-of-sales basis, SPLK’s free cash flow was -9.17% while LITE converted 4.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LITE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. SPLK has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 4.50 for LITE. This means that LITE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SPLK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.93 versus a D/E of 0.55 for LITE. SPLK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SPLK trades at a forward P/E of 64.70, a P/B of 12.68, and a P/S of 10.76, compared to a forward P/E of 14.21, a P/B of 3.92, and a P/S of 3.69 for LITE. SPLK is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SPLK is currently priced at a -5.51% to its one-year price target of 160.78. Comparatively, LITE is 2.45% relative to its price target of 77.65. This suggests that SPLK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SPLK has a beta of 2.07 and LITE’s beta is 1.33. LITE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SPLK has a short ratio of 3.98 compared to a short interest of 4.34 for LITE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SPLK.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) beats Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LITE is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LITE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,