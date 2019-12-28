SM Energy Company (SM) vs. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF): Breaking Down the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares are down more than -28.04% this year and recently increased 1.74% or $0.19 to settle at $11.14. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF), on the other hand, is down -5.95% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $126.28 and has returned 3.10% during the past week.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, IFF is expected to grow at a 3.80% annual rate. All else equal, IFF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.35% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). SM’s ROI is 12.10% while IFF has a ROI of 4.40%. The interpretation is that SM’s business generates a higher return on investment than IFF’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, IFF’s free cash flow per share was +0.69. On a percent-of-sales basis, SM’s free cash flow was -0.6% while IFF converted 1.85% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IFF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. SM has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 2.10 for IFF. This means that IFF can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.73 for IFF. IFF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SM trades at a P/B of 0.44, and a P/S of 0.84, compared to a forward P/E of 19.31, a P/B of 2.34, and a P/S of 2.67 for IFF. SM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SM is currently priced at a -19.86% to its one-year price target of 13.90. Comparatively, IFF is -6.03% relative to its price target of 134.38. This suggests that SM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SM has a beta of 3.05 and IFF’s beta is 0.87. IFF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SM has a short ratio of 3.97 compared to a short interest of 11.75 for IFF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SM.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) beats International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SM is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.