Should You Buy Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) or Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI)?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) shares are up more than 25.94% this year and recently decreased -0.72% or -$0.68 to settle at $94.42. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI), on the other hand, is up 12.97% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $18.82 and has returned 1.18% during the past week.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect VLO to grow earnings at a 4.36% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ARI is expected to grow at a 2.79% annual rate. All else equal, VLO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 99.46% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI). VLO’s ROI is 11.90% while ARI has a ROI of 4.60%. The interpretation is that VLO’s business generates a higher return on investment than ARI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. VLO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.42. Comparatively, ARI’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, VLO’s free cash flow was 0.5% while ARI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VLO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VLO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.45 versus a D/E of 1.37 for ARI. ARI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VLO trades at a forward P/E of 9.57, a P/B of 1.84, and a P/S of 0.36, compared to a forward P/E of 10.71, a P/B of 1.10, and a P/S of 6.12 for ARI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. VLO is currently priced at a -13.18% to its one-year price target of 108.76. Comparatively, ARI is 3.92% relative to its price target of 18.11. This suggests that VLO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. VLO has a beta of 1.47 and ARI’s beta is 0.63. ARI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. VLO has a short ratio of 2.70 compared to a short interest of 9.30 for ARI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VLO.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VLO is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VLO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, VLO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VLO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.