Should You Buy Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) or Conformis, Inc. (CFMS)?

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) shares are down more than -19.32% this year and recently increased 1.83% or $0.49 to settle at $27.23. Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS), on the other hand, is up 305.03% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $1.45 and has returned -11.04% during the past week.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) and Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TPR to grow earnings at a 3.81% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CFMS is expected to grow at a -14.58% annual rate. All else equal, TPR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) has an EBITDA margin of 13.86%. This suggests that TPR underlying business is more profitable TPR’s ROI is 12.90% while CFMS has a ROI of -76.00%. The interpretation is that TPR’s business generates a higher return on investment than CFMS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TPR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.57. Comparatively, CFMS’s free cash flow per share was +0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, TPR’s free cash flow was -2.61% while CFMS converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CFMS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TPR has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 3.10 for CFMS. This means that CFMS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TPR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.52 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CFMS. TPR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TPR trades at a forward P/E of 9.96, a P/B of 2.51, and a P/S of 1.29, compared to a P/B of 4.68, and a P/S of 1.28 for CFMS. TPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TPR is currently priced at a -6.65% to its one-year price target of 29.17. Comparatively, CFMS is -62.63% relative to its price target of 3.88. This suggests that CFMS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TPR has a beta of 1.03 and CFMS’s beta is 2.25. TPR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TPR has a short ratio of 2.36 compared to a short interest of 5.40 for CFMS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TPR.

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) beats Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CFMS is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CFMS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CFMS is more undervalued relative to its price target.