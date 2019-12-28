Should You Buy PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) or KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)?

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares are up more than 49.98% this year and recently decreased -0.43% or -$0.17 to settle at $38.98. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), on the other hand, is up 49.16% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $29.28 and has returned -0.20% during the past week.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) are the two most active stocks in the Residential Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PHM to grow earnings at a 5.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KKR is expected to grow at a -2.57% annual rate. All else equal, PHM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 118.19% for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). PHM’s ROI is 12.50% while KKR has a ROI of 1.60%. The interpretation is that PHM’s business generates a higher return on investment than KKR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PHM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.85. Comparatively, KKR’s free cash flow per share was +0.44. On a percent-of-sales basis, PHM’s free cash flow was 2.26% while KKR converted 10.11% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KKR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PHM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.58 versus a D/E of 2.62 for KKR. KKR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PHM trades at a forward P/E of 9.91, a P/B of 2.05, and a P/S of 1.01, compared to a forward P/E of 14.00, a P/B of 1.66, and a P/S of 5.43 for KKR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PHM is currently priced at a -6.39% to its one-year price target of 41.64. Comparatively, KKR is -15.33% relative to its price target of 34.58. This suggests that KKR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PHM has a beta of 0.60 and KKR’s beta is 1.67. PHM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PHM has a short ratio of 4.33 compared to a short interest of 6.34 for KKR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PHM.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) beats KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PHM is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PHM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, PHM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.