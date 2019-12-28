Should You Buy OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) or Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR)?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares are down more than -34.42% this year and recently decreased -6.77% or -$0.17 to settle at $2.34. Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR), on the other hand, is down -71.79% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $1.01 and has returned 51.90% during the past week.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, HCR is expected to grow at a -1.42% annual rate. All else equal, OGI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 10.91% for Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. OGI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.31. Comparatively, HCR’s free cash flow per share was -0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, OGI’s free cash flow was -0.08% while HCR converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HCR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

OGI trades at compared to a P/B of 0.24, and a P/S of 0.16 for HCR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. OGI has a short ratio of 2.59 compared to a short interest of 9.80 for HCR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OGI.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) beats Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. OGI is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, OGI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, OGI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.