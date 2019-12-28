Should You Buy Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) or Prologis, Inc. (PLD)?

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) shares are up more than 46.29% this year and recently increased 1.49% or $0.15 to settle at $10.24. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD), on the other hand, is up 50.56% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $88.41 and has returned 0.98% during the past week.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) and Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MBT to grow earnings at a 0.08% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PLD is expected to grow at a -6.05% annual rate. All else equal, MBT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 103.68% for Prologis, Inc. (PLD). MBT’s ROI is 16.70% while PLD has a ROI of 2.40%. The interpretation is that MBT’s business generates a higher return on investment than PLD’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MBT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +6.41. Comparatively, PLD’s free cash flow per share was +0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, MBT’s free cash flow was 76.86% while PLD converted 7.43% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MBT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MBT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 12.41 versus a D/E of 0.51 for PLD. MBT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MBT trades at a forward P/E of 9.15, a P/B of 12.96, and a P/S of 1.26, compared to a forward P/E of 58.47, a P/B of 2.48, and a P/S of 16.84 for PLD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MBT is currently priced at a 0.29% to its one-year price target of 10.21. Comparatively, PLD is -6.15% relative to its price target of 94.20. This suggests that PLD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. MBT has a beta of 0.97 and PLD’s beta is 1.00. MBT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MBT has a short ratio of 0.58 compared to a short interest of 4.67 for PLD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MBT.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) beats Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MBT is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, MBT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, MBT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.