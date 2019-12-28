Should You Buy Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) or The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) shares are up more than 39.66% this year and recently increased 0.49% or $0.1 to settle at $20.46. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), on the other hand, is up 7.27% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $50.49 and has returned -1.00% during the past week.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect KIM to grow earnings at a 4.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BK is expected to grow at a 4.81% annual rate. All else equal, BK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 49.21% for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). KIM’s ROI is 3.30% while BK has a ROI of 3.90%. The interpretation is that BK’s business generates a higher return on investment than KIM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. KIM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, BK’s free cash flow per share was +4.66. On a percent-of-sales basis, KIM’s free cash flow was -7.25% while BK converted 22.37% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KIM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.08 versus a D/E of 0.76 for BK. KIM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

KIM trades at a forward P/E of 26.82, a P/B of 1.75, and a P/S of 7.54, compared to a forward P/E of 11.92, a P/B of 1.25, and a P/S of 6.08 for BK. KIM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. KIM is currently priced at a -1.06% to its one-year price target of 20.68. Comparatively, BK is -1.43% relative to its price target of 51.22. This suggests that BK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. KIM has a beta of 0.57 and BK’s beta is 1.13. KIM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. KIM has a short ratio of 5.17 compared to a short interest of 1.70 for BK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BK.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) beats Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BK is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.