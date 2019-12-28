Should You Buy HUYA Inc. (HUYA) or Honeywell International Inc. (HON)?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares are up more than 15.70% this year and recently increased 1.24% or $0.22 to settle at $17.91. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), on the other hand, is up 33.88% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $176.88 and has returned 1.28% during the past week.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect HUYA to grow earnings at a 9.88% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HON is expected to grow at a 6.39% annual rate. All else equal, HUYA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 24.72% for Honeywell International Inc. (HON). HUYA’s ROI is 1.40% while HON has a ROI of 18.60%. The interpretation is that HON’s business generates a higher return on investment than HUYA’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, HUYA’s free cash flow was 0% while HON converted 1.61% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HON is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. HUYA has a current ratio of 4.70 compared to 1.30 for HON. This means that HUYA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HUYA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.03 for HON. HON is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HUYA trades at a forward P/E of 22.44, a P/B of 3.24, and a P/S of 3.68, compared to a forward P/E of 20.12, a P/B of 7.01, and a P/S of 3.42 for HON. HUYA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HUYA is currently priced at a -35.94% to its one-year price target of 27.96. Comparatively, HON is -5.51% relative to its price target of 187.19. This suggests that HUYA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. HUYA has a short ratio of 2.56 compared to a short interest of 2.25 for HON. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HON.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) beats HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HON is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, HON is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, HON has better sentiment signals based on short interest.