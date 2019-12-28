Should You Buy First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) or Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) shares are up more than 106.45% this year and recently increased 1.67% or $0.2 to settle at $12.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), on the other hand, is up 37.20% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $134.17 and has returned 5.16% during the past week.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) are the two most active stocks in the Silver industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AG to grow earnings at a 46.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RCL is expected to grow at a 10.22% annual rate. All else equal, AG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 33.38% for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, RCL’s free cash flow per share was +1.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, AG’s free cash flow was 0% while RCL converted 3.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RCL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AG trades at a forward P/E of 173.71, a P/B of 3.72, and a P/S of 7.29, compared to a forward P/E of 12.62, a P/B of 2.35, and a P/S of 2.53 for RCL. AG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AG is currently priced at a 27.46% to its one-year price target of 9.54. Comparatively, RCL is -4.46% relative to its price target of 140.44. This suggests that RCL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AG has a short ratio of 5.36 compared to a short interest of 2.48 for RCL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RCL.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) beats First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RCL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, RCL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, RCL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, RCL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.