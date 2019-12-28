Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) vs. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB): Which is the Better Investment?

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares are up more than 7.00% this year and recently increased 1.63% or $0.44 to settle at $27.50. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), on the other hand, is down -13.91% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $2.29 and has returned 56.85% during the past week.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) and Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect REGI to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) has an EBITDA margin of 13.87%. This suggests that REGI underlying business is more profitable REGI’s ROI is 32.80% while SELB has a ROI of -406.40%. The interpretation is that REGI’s business generates a higher return on investment than SELB’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. REGI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.30. Comparatively, SELB’s free cash flow per share was -0.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, REGI’s free cash flow was -0.49% while SELB converted -1.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, REGI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. REGI has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.20 for SELB. This means that REGI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

REGI trades at a forward P/E of 13.87, a P/B of 1.68, and a P/S of 0.51, compared to a P/S of 113.05 for SELB. REGI is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. REGI is currently priced at a -4.51% to its one-year price target of 28.80. Comparatively, SELB is -72.74% relative to its price target of 8.40. This suggests that SELB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. REGI has a beta of 1.31 and SELB’s beta is 1.21. SELB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. REGI has a short ratio of 7.48 compared to a short interest of 2.65 for SELB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SELB.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) beats Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SELB is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SELB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, SELB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SELB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.