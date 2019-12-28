Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) vs. Under Armour, Inc. (UA): Which is the Better Investment?

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares are down more than -32.90% this year and recently increased 1.44% or $0.14 to settle at $9.85. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA), on the other hand, is up 20.90% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $19.55 and has returned 2.73% during the past week.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) and Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) are the two most active stocks in the Property Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect RLGY to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UA is expected to grow at a 35.90% annual rate. All else equal, UA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.26% for Under Armour, Inc. (UA).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. RLGY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.22. Comparatively, UA’s free cash flow per share was -0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, RLGY’s free cash flow was 2.29% while UA converted -0.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RLGY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

RLGY trades at a forward P/E of 10.18, a P/B of 0.52, and a P/S of 0.20, compared to a forward P/E of 41.60, a P/B of 4.10, for UA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. RLGY is currently priced at a 4.56% to its one-year price target of 9.42. Comparatively, UA is -21.8% relative to its price target of 25.00. This suggests that UA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. RLGY has a short ratio of 11.24 compared to a short interest of 4.80 for UA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UA.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) beats Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UA is more profitable and has lower financial risk. UA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, UA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.