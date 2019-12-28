Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) vs. Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT): Breaking Down the Data Storage Devices Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) shares are up more than 6.09% this year and recently decreased -1.27% or -$0.22 to settle at $17.06. Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), on the other hand, is up 44.74% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $41.44 and has returned 9.11% during the past week.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) and Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) are the two most active stocks in the Data Storage Devices industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PSTG to grow earnings at a 30.92% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HTHT is expected to grow at a 9.86% annual rate. All else equal, PSTG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 12.7% for Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT). PSTG’s ROI is -14.30% while HTHT has a ROI of 11.10%. The interpretation is that HTHT’s business generates a higher return on investment than PSTG’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PSTG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, HTHT’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, PSTG’s free cash flow was 3.64% while HTHT converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PSTG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. PSTG has a current ratio of 3.30 compared to 0.60 for HTHT. This means that PSTG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PSTG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.60 versus a D/E of 1.18 for HTHT. HTHT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PSTG trades at a forward P/E of 44.43, a P/B of 5.59, and a P/S of 2.84, compared to a forward P/E of 38.91, a P/B of 11.20, and a P/S of 7.61 for HTHT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PSTG is currently priced at a -16.04% to its one-year price target of 20.32. Comparatively, HTHT is 12% relative to its price target of 37.00. This suggests that PSTG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. PSTG has a beta of 1.67 and HTHT’s beta is 1.81. PSTG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PSTG has a short ratio of 5.63 compared to a short interest of 11.73 for HTHT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PSTG.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) beats Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PSTG is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PSTG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, PSTG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PSTG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.