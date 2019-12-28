Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK) vs. Rambus Inc. (RMBS): Which is the Better Investment?

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares are down more than -13.84% this year and recently decreased -1.78% or -$0.08 to settle at $4.42. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), on the other hand, is up 83.57% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $14.08 and has returned 3.34% during the past week.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, RMBS is expected to grow at a 8.94% annual rate. All else equal, RMBS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. PRTK’s ROI is -37.80% while RMBS has a ROI of -14.60%. The interpretation is that RMBS’s business generates a higher return on investment than PRTK’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PRTK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.82. Comparatively, RMBS’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, PRTK’s free cash flow was -0.16% while RMBS converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RMBS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. PRTK has a current ratio of 9.80 compared to 7.40 for RMBS. This means that PRTK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

PRTK trades at a P/S of 5.86, compared to a forward P/E of 14.82, a P/B of 1.63, and a P/S of 6.74 for RMBS. PRTK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PRTK is currently priced at a -74.74% to its one-year price target of 17.50. Comparatively, RMBS is -8.15% relative to its price target of 15.33. This suggests that PRTK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PRTK has a beta of 1.93 and RMBS’s beta is 0.66. RMBS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PRTK has a short ratio of 9.60 compared to a short interest of 4.70 for RMBS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RMBS.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RMBS higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PRTK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, RMBS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.