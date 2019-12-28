Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) vs. PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI): Breaking Down the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) shares are up more than 13.42% this year and recently decreased -0.11% or -$0.03 to settle at $26.53. PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), on the other hand, is up 17.93% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $3.42 and has returned 3.01% during the past week.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, PDLI is expected to grow at a 14.00% annual rate. All else equal, PDLI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 49.54% for PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI). MUR’s ROI is 6.10% while PDLI has a ROI of -7.40%. The interpretation is that MUR’s business generates a higher return on investment than PDLI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MUR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.67. Comparatively, PDLI’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, MUR’s free cash flow was 4.1% while PDLI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MUR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. MUR has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 9.90 for PDLI. This means that PDLI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MUR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.49 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PDLI. MUR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MUR trades at a forward P/E of 31.55, a P/B of 0.75, and a P/S of 1.43, compared to a forward P/E of 43.29, a P/B of 0.61, and a P/S of 3.82 for PDLI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MUR is currently priced at a -5.25% to its one-year price target of 28.00. Comparatively, PDLI is 14% relative to its price target of 3.00. This suggests that MUR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MUR has a beta of 2.13 and PDLI’s beta is 0.73. PDLI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MUR has a short ratio of 9.01 compared to a short interest of 8.56 for PDLI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PDLI.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) beats Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PDLI is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, PDLI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.