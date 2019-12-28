Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) vs. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW): Which is the Better Investment?

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares are up more than 713.95% this year and recently decreased -14.00% or -$2.28 to settle at $14.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), on the other hand, is down -7.35% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $77.91 and has returned 0.21% during the past week.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, CHRW is expected to grow at a 5.52% annual rate. All else equal, CHRW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 6.29% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MBOT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.31. Comparatively, CHRW’s free cash flow per share was +0.64.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MBOT has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 1.90 for CHRW. This means that MBOT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MBOT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.78 for CHRW. CHRW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MBOT trades at a P/B of 9.40, compared to a forward P/E of 17.84, a P/B of 6.35, and a P/S of 0.67 for CHRW. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MBOT is currently priced at a 40% to its one-year price target of 10.00. Comparatively, CHRW is -3.6% relative to its price target of 80.82. This suggests that CHRW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MBOT has a beta of 4.94 and CHRW’s beta is 0.60. CHRW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MBOT has a short ratio of 0.13 compared to a short interest of 11.13 for CHRW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MBOT.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) beats Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CHRW higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. CHRW is more undervalued relative to its price target.