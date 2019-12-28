Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) vs. Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN): Breaking Down the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares are up more than 37.59% this year and recently increased 0.90% or $0.05 to settle at $5.60. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN), on the other hand, is down -11.71% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $41.15 and has returned 1.66% during the past week.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect KOS to grow earnings at a 23.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, JWN is expected to grow at a 0.89% annual rate. All else equal, KOS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.51% for Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN). KOS’s ROI is -3.80% while JWN has a ROI of 18.60%. The interpretation is that JWN’s business generates a higher return on investment than KOS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. KOS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, JWN’s free cash flow per share was -2.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, KOS’s free cash flow was 0.01% while JWN converted -2.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KOS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. KOS has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.90 for JWN. This means that KOS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KOS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.36 versus a D/E of 3.15 for JWN. JWN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KOS trades at a P/B of 2.52, and a P/S of 1.64, compared to a forward P/E of 11.79, a P/B of 7.51, and a P/S of 0.41 for JWN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. KOS is currently priced at a -35.33% to its one-year price target of 8.66. Comparatively, JWN is 14.31% relative to its price target of 36.00. This suggests that KOS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. KOS has a beta of 1.97 and JWN’s beta is 0.75. JWN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. KOS has a short ratio of 3.31 compared to a short interest of 9.33 for JWN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KOS.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) beats Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KOS is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KOS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, KOS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, KOS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.