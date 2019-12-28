KB Home (KBH) vs. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH): Comparing the Residential Construction Industry’s Most Active Stocks

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares are up more than 76.96% this year and recently decreased -0.65% or -$0.22 to settle at $33.80. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH), on the other hand, is up 46.30% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $104.72 and has returned 2.81% during the past week.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) and Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) are the two most active stocks in the Residential Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect KBH to grow earnings at a 7.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CHH is expected to grow at a 6.95% annual rate. All else equal, KBH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 366.74% for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH). KBH’s ROI is 6.50% while CHH has a ROI of 45.80%. The interpretation is that CHH’s business generates a higher return on investment than KBH’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. KBH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.11. Comparatively, CHH’s free cash flow per share was +1.36. On a percent-of-sales basis, KBH’s free cash flow was 0.21% while CHH converted 7.28% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CHH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KBH trades at a forward P/E of 9.94, a P/B of 1.32, and a P/S of 0.66, compared to a forward P/E of 23.74, and a P/S of 5.31 for CHH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. KBH is currently priced at a -10.11% to its one-year price target of 37.60. Comparatively, CHH is 17.01% relative to its price target of 89.50. This suggests that KBH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. KBH has a beta of 1.22 and CHH’s beta is 0.96. CHH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. KBH has a short ratio of 1.39 compared to a short interest of 6.74 for CHH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KBH.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) beats KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CHH is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.