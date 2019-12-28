Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) vs. Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Comparing the Diversified Investments Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) shares are up more than 23.28% this year and recently increased 0.74% or $0.68 to settle at $92.87. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), on the other hand, is up 28.12% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $84.33 and has returned 0.80% during the past week.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) and Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Investments industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ICE to grow earnings at a 9.57% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BAX is expected to grow at a 10.41% annual rate. All else equal, BAX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.17% for Baxter International Inc. (BAX). ICE’s ROI is 8.40% while BAX has a ROI of 12.00%. The interpretation is that BAX’s business generates a higher return on investment than ICE’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ICE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.56. Comparatively, BAX’s free cash flow per share was +0.42. On a percent-of-sales basis, ICE’s free cash flow was 6.26% while BAX converted 1.93% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ICE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ICE has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 2.80 for BAX. This means that BAX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ICE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.46 versus a D/E of 0.66 for BAX. BAX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ICE trades at a forward P/E of 21.96, a P/B of 3.03, and a P/S of 9.97, compared to a forward P/E of 22.54, a P/B of 5.50, and a P/S of 3.88 for BAX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ICE is currently priced at a -10.27% to its one-year price target of 103.50. Comparatively, BAX is -8.41% relative to its price target of 92.07. This suggests that ICE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ICE has a beta of 0.46 and BAX’s beta is 0.98. ICE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ICE has a short ratio of 2.81 compared to a short interest of 1.84 for BAX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BAX.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) beats Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ICE is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ICE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ICE is more undervalued relative to its price target.