ING Groep N.V. (ING) vs. Green Dot Corporation (GDOT): Which is the Better Investment?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) shares are up more than 12.66% this year and recently increased 0.42% or $0.05 to settle at $12.01. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT), on the other hand, is down -70.84% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $23.19 and has returned -10.32% during the past week.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) are the two most active stocks in the Life Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ING to grow earnings at a 1.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GDOT is expected to grow at a -6.72% annual rate. All else equal, ING’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 19.14% for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT). ING’s ROI is 5.60% while GDOT has a ROI of 5.20%. The interpretation is that ING’s business generates a higher return on investment than GDOT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, ING’s free cash flow was 0% while GDOT converted 1.63% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GDOT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ING’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.96 for GDOT. GDOT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ING trades at a forward P/E of 8.10, a P/B of 0.79, and a P/S of 2.91, compared to a forward P/E of 13.71, a P/B of 1.29, and a P/S of 1.08 for GDOT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ING is currently priced at a -24.94% to its one-year price target of 16.00. Comparatively, GDOT is -22.05% relative to its price target of 29.75. This suggests that ING is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ING has a beta of 1.35 and GDOT’s beta is 1.04. GDOT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ING has a short ratio of 2.36 compared to a short interest of 3.83 for GDOT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ING.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) beats Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ING is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ING is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ING is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ING has better sentiment signals based on short interest.