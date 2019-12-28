Infosys Limited (INFY) vs. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM): Breaking Down the Information Technology Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) shares are up more than 7.41% this year and recently decreased -0.68% or -$0.07 to settle at $10.17. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), on the other hand, is up 52.38% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $29.76 and has returned 6.70% during the past week.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect INFY to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WPM is expected to grow at a 19.67% annual rate. All else equal, WPM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. INFY’s ROI is 19.30% while WPM has a ROI of 7.40%. The interpretation is that INFY’s business generates a higher return on investment than WPM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. INFY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.70. Comparatively, WPM’s free cash flow per share was +0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, INFY’s free cash flow was 169.06% while WPM converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INFY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. INFY has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 4.70 for WPM. This means that WPM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. INFY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.07 versus a D/E of 0.20 for WPM. WPM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

INFY trades at a forward P/E of 17.09, a P/B of 5.09, and a P/S of 3.51, compared to a forward P/E of 34.13, a P/B of 2.56, and a P/S of 16.47 for WPM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. INFY is currently priced at a -8.63% to its one-year price target of 11.13. Comparatively, WPM is -15.41% relative to its price target of 35.18. This suggests that WPM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. INFY has a beta of 0.43 and WPM’s beta is -0.11. WPM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. INFY has a short ratio of 3.04 compared to a short interest of 4.35 for WPM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INFY.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) beats Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INFY generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, INFY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, INFY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.