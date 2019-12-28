H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) and Wayfair Inc. (W) Go Head-to-head

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) shares are down more than -7.80% this year and recently increased 0.21% or $0.05 to settle at $23.39. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), on the other hand, is up 1.61% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $91.53 and has returned 6.45% during the past week.

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) and Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect HRB to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, W is expected to grow at a 14.00% annual rate. All else equal, W’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) has an EBITDA margin of 20.18%. This suggests that HRB underlying business is more profitable HRB’s ROI is 25.40% while W has a ROI of -80.40%. The interpretation is that HRB’s business generates a higher return on investment than W’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. HRB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.46. Comparatively, W’s free cash flow per share was -1.95. On a percent-of-sales basis, HRB’s free cash flow was -9.21% while W converted -2.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, W is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. HRB has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 1.20 for W. This means that W can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HRB trades at a forward P/E of 9.40, and a P/S of 1.46, compared to a P/S of 1.01 for W. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. HRB is currently priced at a -5.8% to its one-year price target of 24.83. Comparatively, W is -15.48% relative to its price target of 108.30. This suggests that W is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. HRB has a beta of 0.22 and W’s beta is 1.81. HRB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. HRB has a short ratio of 9.87 compared to a short interest of 8.70 for W. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for W.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) beats H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. W is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, W is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, W is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, W has better sentiment signals based on short interest.