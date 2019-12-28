Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is better stock pick than At Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

The shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. have decreased by more than -94.47% this year alone. The shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI), has slumped by -19.91% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $5.07 and have been able to report a change of -4.70% over the past one week.

The stock of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. and Owens & Minor, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of GHSI is -192.00% while that of OMI is -16.70%. These figures suggest that OMI ventures generate a higher ROI than that of GHSI.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, GHSI’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.4, while that of OMI is positive 1.02.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for GHSI is 13.40 and that of OMI is 1.70. This implies that it is easier for GHSI to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than OMI. The debt ratio of GHSI is 0.00 compared to 3.17 for OMI. OMI can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than GHSI.

GHSI currently trades at a P/B of 0.92, and a P/S of 17.04 while OMI trades at a forward P/E of 6.71, a P/B of 0.62, and a P/S of 0.03. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, OMI is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. Looking at its rival pricing, OMI is at a 3.05% relative to its price target of 4.92.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for GHSI is 0.25 while that of OMI is just 5.41. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for GHSI stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc. defeats that of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. when the two are compared, with OMI taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. OMI happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, OMI is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for OMI is better on when it is viewed on short interest.