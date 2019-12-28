Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) vs. Match Group, Inc. (MTCH): Which is the Better Investment?

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) shares are down more than -36.13% this year and recently increased 0.99% or $0.48 to settle at $49.06. Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH), on the other hand, is up 92.92% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $82.51 and has returned 15.82% during the past week.

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) and Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, MTCH is expected to grow at a 16.75% annual rate. All else equal, MTCH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 33.66% for Match Group, Inc. (MTCH). GRUB’s ROI is 4.60% while MTCH has a ROI of 32.60%. The interpretation is that MTCH’s business generates a higher return on investment than GRUB’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GRUB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.58. Comparatively, MTCH’s free cash flow per share was +0.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, GRUB’s free cash flow was 5.27% while MTCH converted 12.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MTCH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. GRUB has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 1.30 for MTCH. This means that GRUB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GRUB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.33 versus a D/E of 7.05 for MTCH. MTCH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GRUB trades at a forward P/E of 227.13, a P/B of 2.99, and a P/S of 3.56, compared to a forward P/E of 42.53, a P/B of 101.86, and a P/S of 11.41 for MTCH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GRUB is currently priced at a 26.97% to its one-year price target of 38.64. Comparatively, MTCH is 0.19% relative to its price target of 82.35. This suggests that MTCH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GRUB has a beta of 1.22 and MTCH’s beta is 0.15. MTCH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GRUB has a short ratio of 4.96 compared to a short interest of 13.59 for MTCH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GRUB.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) beats Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MTCH higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. MTCH is more undervalued relative to its price target.