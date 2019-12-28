Fastenal Company (FAST) and Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Go Head-to-head

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares are up more than 41.29% this year and recently decreased -0.19% or -$0.07 to settle at $36.94. Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), on the other hand, is up 29.17% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $11.47 and has returned -1.63% during the past week.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect FAST to grow earnings at a 19.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VLY is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, FAST’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 89.18% for Valley National Bancorp (VLY). FAST’s ROI is 26.90% while VLY has a ROI of 21.30%. The interpretation is that FAST’s business generates a higher return on investment than VLY’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. FAST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.12. Comparatively, VLY’s free cash flow per share was +0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, FAST’s free cash flow was 1.39% while VLY converted 1.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FAST is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FAST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.17 versus a D/E of 0.69 for VLY. VLY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FAST trades at a forward P/E of 25.32, a P/B of 8.19, and a P/S of 4.01, compared to a forward P/E of 11.62, a P/B of 1.14, and a P/S of 3.62 for VLY. FAST is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. FAST is currently priced at a 6.67% to its one-year price target of 34.63. Comparatively, VLY is -9.33% relative to its price target of 12.65. This suggests that VLY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. FAST has a beta of 1.23 and VLY’s beta is 1.26. FAST’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. FAST has a short ratio of 6.83 compared to a short interest of 7.19 for VLY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FAST.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) beats Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FAST is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, FAST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.