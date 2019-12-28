Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) and Internap Corporation (INAP) Go Head-to-head

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) shares are down more than -34.74% this year and recently decreased -1.06% or -$0.02 to settle at $1.86. Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP), on the other hand, is down -73.98% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $1.08 and has returned 9.64% during the past week.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, INAP is expected to grow at a 2.00% annual rate. All else equal, INAP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 4.38% for Internap Corporation (INAP).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. UUUU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, INAP’s free cash flow per share was -0.45. On a percent-of-sales basis, UUUU’s free cash flow was -0.05% while INAP converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INAP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UUUU trades at a P/B of 1.40, and a P/S of 21.86, compared to a P/S of 0.10 for INAP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. UUUU is currently priced at a -45.61% to its one-year price target of 3.42. Comparatively, INAP is -79.43% relative to its price target of 5.25. This suggests that INAP is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. UUUU has a short ratio of 15.72 compared to a short interest of 12.20 for INAP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INAP.

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) beats Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INAP has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, INAP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, INAP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, INAP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.